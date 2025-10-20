Los Angeles County officials unveil new mural for United Against Hate campaign in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles County officials gathered in Van Nuys on Monday morning for the unveiling of a new mural as part of the United Against Hate campaign.

The unveiling was held at the San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center to kick off United Against Hate Week throughout the county.

The campaign is an effort to help people report hate crimes and to find resources. It's a combined effort from several county agencies, including the LA County Commission of Human Relations.

People can put up yard signs and businesses can put up campaign posters in their windows to show their commitment against hate. Metro buses throughout the county will also have signs on display.

"We know that symbols like the mural that are being unveiled today remind us of the connection that we have to one another in our communities," LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said. "We all have a role to play in rooting out hatred and violence."

The mural unveiled in Van Nuys is called "Sunset Luminaries." The artist who created it took inspiration from the diversity and resilience of the community served by the mental health center.

United Against Hate Week calls for local civic engagement in stopping hate and implicit biases that are harmful to communities. The campaign was created by Bay Area Cities in 2107. Since then, other campaigns have grown, like LA vs Hate, which is committed to supporting individuals and communities as they heal from trauma caused by hatred and educating people on how to report it and act.

"We know that this work is critically important to so many community members, especially right now, who are being targeted by our federal government," Horvath said.