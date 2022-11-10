Watch CBS News
Union Station Thanksgiving meal program desperately needs turkeys

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Union Station Homeless Services is getting ready for Thanksgiving, where it typically provides 4,000 holiday dinners for the community, but only has seven turkeys so far. 

It takes about 450 turkeys to make the meals for the community and the plea for help to get that amount went out today, Kara Finnstrom reports.

The non-profit is getting hit by the nationwide turkey shortage and higher price tag as well as a shorter donor list.

To help out with getting turkeys, visit: UnionStationhs.org/dinner-in-the-park

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 1:01 PM

