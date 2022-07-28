Union pharmacists reject contract offer from SoCal grocery stores, vote in favor of a strike authorization

Pharmacists working at grocery stores all over Southern California have rejected the latest contract offer from employers and have authorized a strike if negotiations fail to meet their contract demands.

The UFCW, which represents seven locals who make up largest union grocery contract in the country, said the contract proposed by negotiators representing Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, and Pavilions stores, did not meet the needs of the majority of their members.

Union members authorized union leadership to call for a strike in an "overwhelming" vote on Saturday. However, no dates have been set for a strike and negotiations with stores have continued.

A federal mediator is working to bring the two parties back to the bargaining table, according to the UFCW, which has filed Unfair Labor Practice charges against the stores with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming they have engaged in "unlawful and unfair treatment." The accusations include retaliation against pharmacists who engage in union activity, attempting to bribe pharmacists with bonuses rather than negotiating wage increases, and hiring temporary workers to undermine union activity.

"Southern California's essential pharmacists have made their voices heard with this vote,'' the union locals said in a joint statement Friday. "This vote gives union leaders the authorization to call for a strike and lays the groundwork to allow more than 600 pharmacists across California to stand up to protect their rights and ensure they have the ability to effectively serve their patients and communities.''

John Votava, a spokesperson for Ralphs, says they continue to negotiate in good faith and that the strike authorization does not mean there will be a strike or work stoppage, and called the Unfair Labor Practice charges filed by the UFCW a "fear tactic."