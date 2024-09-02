Understanding Leukemia and Lymphoma: essential facts, prevention tips, and ways to get involved

September is Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month. An estimated 1,629,474 people in the United States (US) are living with or in remission from leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) or myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Learn more about blood cancers below, including knowing your risk factors, resources for patients, prevention tips and how you can get Involved.

What is Leukemia?

Leukemia is a type of cancer that originates in the blood-forming tissues, such as the bone marrow and lymphatic system. It causes the production of abnormal white blood cells, which can interfere with the body's ability to fight infections. There are several types of leukemia, categorized by the speed of progression (acute or chronic) and the type of blood cell affected (lymphocytic or myeloid). The four main types are:

Symptoms of Leukemia can include fatigue, frequent infections, unexplained weight loss, easy bruising or bleeding, and swollen lymph nodes. Early detection and treatment are crucial for managing the disease.

What is Lymphoma?

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system. Lymphoma begins in the lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell, and can spread to other parts of the body. There are two main types of lymphoma:

Characterized by the presence of Reed-Sternberg cells. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: A diverse group of blood cancers that includes all lymphomas except Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Symptoms of Lymphoma include painless swelling of lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue. Like leukemia, early detection improves treatment outcomes.

Resources for Patients and Families

Access to brochures, videos, and articles that explain the diseases, treatment options, and coping strategies. Support Groups: Both in-person and online groups where patients and caregivers can share experiences, ask questions, and find emotional support.

Both in-person and online groups where patients and caregivers can share experiences, ask questions, and find emotional support. Patient Advocacy Organizations: Groups like the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) offer support services, financial assistance, and guidance on navigating the healthcare system.

Information on finding specialists, understanding your diagnosis, and exploring treatment options, including clinical trials. Financial Support: Financial assistance programs exists to help individuals with blood cancer.

Prevention Tips

While some risk factors for leukemia and lymphoma, such as genetics, cannot be controlled, there are steps you can take to reduce your overall cancer risk:

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins helps support overall health. Regular Exercise: Staying physically active can strengthen your immune system and help maintain a healthy weight.

Smoking is a known risk factor for many cancers, including leukemia. Limit Exposure to Chemicals: Minimize contact with toxic chemicals like benzene and certain pesticides, which have been linked to an increased risk of leukemia.

Minimize contact with toxic chemicals like benzene and certain pesticides, which have been linked to an increased risk of leukemia. Regular Check-Ups: Regular medical exams can help detect early signs of cancer. Discuss any unusual symptoms with your healthcare provider promptly.

Getting Involved

There are many ways to support the fight against leukemia and lymphoma:

Your financial contributions help fund research, provide patient support, and raise awareness. Every donation brings us closer to finding a cure. Volunteer: Offer your time to support local events, assist in fundraising efforts, or provide peer support to those affected by these cancers.

Join events like charity walks, runs, or online campaigns to raise awareness and funds. Popular events include the "Light the Night" walk and "Team In Training." Advocate: Help spread the word about the importance of cancer research and support legislation that promotes better care for patients.

By educating yourself, supporting others, and getting involved, you can make a significant impact in the fight against leukemia and lymphoma.