UCLA faces UConn in Final Four game of 2025 March Madness Tournament

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region.
The UCLA Bruins will face the UConn Huskies Friday night in the Final Four game of the 2025 March Madness Tournament in Tampa Bay.

The teams are battling for a spot in the National Championship game, and they are both going into the match with solid seasons under their belts. UCLA was able to hold off most of its opponents, only losing two games, both to crosstown rival USC. UConn was also able to come out on top, only losing three games to USC, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

The UCLA Bruins will face the UConn Huskies in the Final Four match of the 2025 March Madness Tournament in Tampa Bay. Getty Images

The game is set for tipoff at 6 p.m. PST in Tampa Bay and will be broadcast on ESPN.

ESPN has reportered the teams have some of the country's top women's college basketball players including Paige Bueckers who averages 20.1 points per game, Azzi Fudd with 13.1, Lauren Betts with 20.0 and Kiki Rice with 12.6 points.

The Bruins average 78.7 points per game while the Huskies average 52.0.

After beating LSU in the Elite 8 round of the tournament, the Bruins secured their first Final Four appearance in the university's history, while UConn is no stranger to the pressure, having made it 24 times before.

Coach Cori Close and Coach Geno Auriemma have garnered national recognition. UCLA's Close was recently named the Coach of the Year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association and The Associated Press, according to the university. UConn's Auriemma holds the record for most national championships, including four back-to-back, the school said.

The winner between UCLA and UConn will face the winner between South Carolina and Texas, who are also playing Friday. The South Carolina Gamecocks are reigning national champions and are fighting to claim Coach Dawn Staley's fourth national title. 

