Santa Monica man arrested for alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of two UCLA students

A Santa Monica man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting two UCLA students in early March.

Alexander Schecter, 24, was arrested at his home on Friday, March 20 at around 12:15 p.m. by UCLA Police Department detectives, according to a news release from the campus police department. He is not believed to be affiliated with UCLA.

UCLA police said that his arrest stems from an incident that happened on March 8, when officers were called to the 500 block of Landfair Avenue at 3 a.m. for reports of a possible kidnapping and false imprisonment, the release said.

"Two female UCLA students were being dropped off in the area when the suspect allegedly prevented them from exiting his vehicle and threatened violence," the release said. "Fearing for their safety, the victims remained in the vehicle as the suspect drove approximately half a mile to the 400 block of Gayley Avenue."

While investigating the incident, UCLA police were able to identify Schecter as the suspect in the incident. He was arrested on March 12 for kidnapping and false imprisonment, but later posted bail, according to police.

"During the continued investigation, detectives uncovered evidence linking Schecter to a previously unreported sexual assault involving an adult female victim with no known affiliation to the university," the release said. "The assault occurred on Oct. 12, 2025, between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. in the area of Venice Boulevard and Clarington Avenue in the City of Los Angeles."

UCLA police said that they were assuming primary investigative responsibility for both incidents. They said they were able to confirm the assault and develop probable cause for Schecter's arrest on the additional charges, leading to his second arrest on Friday.

He was booked on one count of rape by force, one count of forcible oral copulation, one count of robbery, one count of extortion and one count of battery and remains behind bars in lieu of $600,000 bail, police said. Detectives say that the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration in the coming days.

Due to the nature of the crimes, detectives said that they believe there may be additional unreported incidents involving Schecter and asked anyone who may know more to come forward. UCLA police can be contacted at (310) 825-9371.