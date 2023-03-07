UCLA staff member robbed at gunpoint near campus; search for suspects ongoing

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who reportedly robbed a UCLA staff member near campus on Sunday.

According to a statement from UCLA police, the robbery occurred at around 5:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Westwood Boulevard, located just about five minutes from the campus.

While the victim was uninjured, police said that they were approached by a male wearing a black ski mask, who was "brandishing a gray handgun."

He was robbed of his cellphone, wallet and backpack.

The suspect then entered a vehicle, which was driven by a second suspect, and fled from the scene.

Police have described the car as a 2018 or newer red, two-door Chevrolet Camaro that has a black hood and hard top.

Anyone with information was asked to contact UCLA campus police at (310) 825-1491.