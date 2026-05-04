Santa Monica man pleads not guilty to kidnap and sexual assault of UCLA student, Culver City rape

A 26-year-old Santa Monica man who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a UCLA student in March and who is also accused of raping a woman in Culver City in October last year pleaded not guilty to felony charges during a court appearance on Monday.

Alexander William Schecter was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of an increased bail of $1.4 million and is due back in court on June 8 after he pleaded not guilty to felony counts of kidnapping to commit another crime, first-degree residential robbery, forcible oral copulation and forcible rape, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Schecter was arrested on March 12 after UCLA Police Department officers identified him as the suspect who picked up a female student in the 500 block of Landfair Avenue four days earlier, before he allegedly refused to let her out of his car and threatened violence before driving her to a different location.

He was released after posting bail, but then taken into custody again two weeks later when detectives connected him to an alleged rape that happened near Venice Boulevard and Clarington Avenue in Culver City on October 12, 2025.

If convicted as charged, Schecter faces up to 37 years to life in state prison, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

"The callous and deeply disturbing actions of the defendant have left two women with unimaginable trauma," Hochman said in a statement shared in April, when Schecter was charged.

As they continue investigating the incidents, UCLA PD officers asked anyone who knows more to contact them at 310-825-9371.