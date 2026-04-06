Man charged for allegedly kidnapping UCLA student, raping woman in Culver City

A Santa Monica man who was arrested in March after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a UCLA student was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for both last month's incident and an alleged rape that happened in Culver City in 2025.

Alexander William Schecter, 26, was charged with kidnapping to commit another crime, first-degree residential robbery, two counts of forcible oral copulation and forcible rape, all of which are felonies, according to a news release shared by the DA's Office.

Additionally, prosecutors relayed a series of allegations against Schecter for the alleged rape that happened in Culver City in October 2025.

"It is further alleged that offenses related to the October 2025 crime involved great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm, and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness and callousness," the DA's release said. "It is also alleged that all victims were particularly vulnerable."

Alexander Schecter, the Santa Monica man who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a UCLA student in early March and raped a woman in Culver City in Oct. 2025. UCLA Police Department

UCLA Police Department officers said that Schecter was arrested after he was identified as the suspect who picked up a female student in the 500 block of Landfair Avenue on March 8, refused to let her out of his vehicle and threatened violence before driving to a different location about a half mile away. Despite the initial UCLA PD report stating that two victims were involved, prosecutors only mentioned one student in their release on Monday.

He was initially arrested on March 12 but released after posting bail. Police then arrested Schecter again, about two weeks later, after they were able to connect him to the alleged rape in October due to uncovered evidence that linked him to the incident. They said that it happened on Oct. 12, 2025 at 3:15 a.m. near Venice Boulevard and Clarington Avenue.

Investigators do not believe that Schecter has any affiliation with UCLA.

Schecter's arraignment and bail review hearing, which was scheduled for Monday, was continued to May 4. His bail remains set at $70,000, but prosecutors plan to ask the court to double the amount.

If convicted as charged, he faces 37 years to life in state prison, prosecutors said.

"The callous and deeply disturbing actions of the defendant have left three women with unimaginable trauma," said a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "I want to first recognize the bravery of the victims for coming forward to report what happened to them. Their bravery not only brings us closer to justice but also helps us protect others."

Anyone who knows more or believes they may also be a victim is urged to contact the UCLA Police Department at (310) 825-9371.