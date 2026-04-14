Former UCLA gynecologist James Heaps pleads guilty to sexual abuse crimes after conviction was overturned

Former UCLA gynecologist James Heaps pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges involving two women on Tuesday morning after his previous conviction was reversed by an appeals court.

Inside a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, Heaps pleaded guilty to 13 felony counts of sex abuse involving five women. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo immediately sentenced Heaps to 11 years in prison, which was the same term he was serving before his October 2022 conviction was overturned.

Heaps, 69, was convicted of three counts of sexual battery by fraud and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person. He was acquitted of seven charges, 21 counts and Judge Michael Carter, who presided over the case, declared a mistrial on the final nine counts on which jurors were deadlocked.

In February 2025, a three-justice panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal ordered a retrial after overturning his conviction, citing concerns about a possible language barrier involving one of the jurors who found Heaps guilty. The panel stated that the problem was too grave to not order a retrial.

According to the appeals court's 31-page ruling, the panel found that Carter had sent his judicial assistant to speak to the jury about a foreperson's note describing the jurors' concern that one of their cohorts did not speak English well enough to deliberate with the group.

The panel ruled that Heaps was denied a fair trial because the judge did not share with his defense counsel a note by the court's foreman pointing out concerns that one juror lacked sufficient English to carry out their duties.

Heaps' attorney, Leonard Levine, said he and his team were not aware of the note or that there was any question about a juror's ability to serve until two years later, when an attorney working on an appeal discovered it in a court file.

Heaps was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of patients during his 35-year career and UCLA made nearly $700 million in payouts over lawsuits connected to the allegations — a record amount at the time for a public university.

LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the plea and sentencing of Heaps.