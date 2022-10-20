Ex-UCLA gynecologist James Heaps found guilty of sexual abuse

The jury in the case involving former UCLA campus gynecologist Dr. James Heaps has found the latter guilty.

Heaps was indicted on 21 sex-related counts involving seven patients. He has been convicted of five counts and acquitted of seven.

More than 200 women have accused Heaps of sexually assaulting them during his tenure at UCLA.

In February, the school agreed to pay $243 million to settle 200 lawsuits brought against UCLA by women.

In May, that total was raised to more than $700 million, with an additional 112 women being paid out as a result to accusations and lawsuits against Heaps.

This is developing news. Check back for more details.