UCLA announces Bob Chesney as new head football coach

Following a months-long search for a new head football coach, UCLA announced the hiring of Bob Chesney on Saturday, just one day after he led James Madison University to a Sun Belt Conference championship.

Chesney, 48, has been a head coach at the NCAA Division III, II, FCS and G5 level, and will now lead the Bruins at the top of the college football food chain in the Big Ten Conference. In his two seasons at JMU, he held a 21-5 record alongside the conference championship this season, leaving the team with an outside chance at a berth in the College Football Playoff.

UCLA leadership said his history of success at every level made him the top choice for the job.

"Bob Chesney has built programs into consistent winners at every stop in his career, and he's ready to do it at UCLA," said Athletic Director Martin Jarmond. "From our very first conversation, he articulated a clear vision of success for UCLA Football and a plan to elevate our program back to national prominence. From his detail-oriented approach to running a program, to his ability to connect, Bob impressed our search committee every step of the way. He's a leader, a consensus builder and a developer of young men, and I'm thrilled to welcome him and his family to Westwood."

It's the first time UCLA has hired a current, active head coach since 1971. The job opened up after the university fired coach DeShaun Foster after just 15 total games, and three into this season.

After a disastrous 0-4 start, UCLA rebounded for a 3-9 record in 2025, which included a monumental upset of then-No. 7 Penn State at the Rose Bowl in October. Interim head coach Tim Skipper, who coached the final nine games, accepted the head job at Cal Poly earlier this week.

In a statement, Chesney said he was committed to building on the momentum that the Bruins created during the season.

Through our many conversations, it became abundantly clear to me that UCLA is willing to do what it takes to build a championship-level program. UCLA is a very special place," Chesney said. "From its stellar academics, impactful alumni, geographic location and deep recruiting base, this is a program that can and WILL win at the highest level. UCLA has every ingredient necessary, but what has truly stood out to me is the passion of UCLA's administration, alumni and fanbase. Their pride, their energy and their willingness to support and invest in this program's rise create powerful momentum for what's ahead. Leadership is ready. The alumni are ready. The fanbase is ready. And I am ready. I look forward to working together as we bring this program to the standard of excellence it deserves."

Chesney's previous head coaching stops include D-III Salve Regina, D-II Assumption, and FCS Holy Cross.

He'll be formally introduced in a news conference on Tuesday. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately made clear.