UC Irvine police search for alleged suspect after rape was reported on campus

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

KCAL News

Police at UC Irvine are looking for an alleged suspect after a rape was reported on campus earlier this month. 

University police chief Liz Griffin released a crime alert that said the attack allegedly took place on May 16 around 11 p.m. at Camino del Sol student housing.

A person was walking in the residential community when the alleged suspect pushed them on the ground and raped them. Police said the attack was reported the next day, but did not specify if it was done by a student.

The reporting victim claims the alleged suspect was driving a dark colored Acura. UC Irvine police searched the area when they received the report, but have not located a suspect or a car.

Griffin said the alleged suspect is described as a white male, with dark hair, medium build and who was wearing a dark t-shirt, a navy-blue hat and was about 35-40 years old.

University police offer safety tips for the campus community:

  • If you are going out alone, make sure someone knows where you are going, who you are going with and when you are going to return
  • If you start to feel unsafe about a person or situation, trust your feelings and try to remove yourself from the potential threat
  • If you think someone is at risk of assault or abuse, you should consider reporting it
  • Call 911 for an emergency or (949) 824-5223 for non-emergency issues

Anyone who may have information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the UCI Police Department at (949) 824-5223.

