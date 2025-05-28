UC Irvine police search for alleged suspect after rape was reported on campus

Police at UC Irvine are looking for an alleged suspect after a rape was reported on campus earlier this month.

University police chief Liz Griffin released a crime alert that said the attack allegedly took place on May 16 around 11 p.m. at Camino del Sol student housing.

A person was walking in the residential community when the alleged suspect pushed them on the ground and raped them. Police said the attack was reported the next day, but did not specify if it was done by a student.

The reporting victim claims the alleged suspect was driving a dark colored Acura. UC Irvine police searched the area when they received the report, but have not located a suspect or a car.

Griffin said the alleged suspect is described as a white male, with dark hair, medium build and who was wearing a dark t-shirt, a navy-blue hat and was about 35-40 years old.

University police offer safety tips for the campus community:

If you are going out alone, make sure someone knows where you are going, who you are going with and when you are going to return

If you start to feel unsafe about a person or situation, trust your feelings and try to remove yourself from the potential threat

If you think someone is at risk of assault or abuse, you should consider reporting it

Call 911 for an emergency or (949) 824-5223 for non-emergency issues

Anyone who may have information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the UCI Police Department at (949) 824-5223.