UAW President Shawn Fain calls for strikes against GM, Stellantis at 38 facilities across 20 states

Shawn Fain: All General Motors, Stellantis parts distribution workers to strike at noon Shawn Fain: All General Motors, Stellantis parts distribution workers to strike at noon 17:02

(CBS DETROIT) - UAW President Shawn Fain called for additional strikes against all General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution facilities. Workers will strike at 38 locations across 20 states.

Fain made the announcement at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, where he said significant progress had been made during negotiations with Ford but not with GM and Stellantis.

With Ford, the UAW made progress with profit sharing, the right to strike over plant closures, income security, the immediate conversion of all temporary employees and more.

"Ford is showing they are serious about reaching a deal at Ford and GM, it's a different story," said Fain.

Plants called to strike by noon EST

General Motors

Pontiac Redistribution, Pontiac, Mich.

Willow Run Redistribution, Belleville, Mich.

Ypsilanti Processing Center, Ypsilanti, Mich.

Davidson Road Processing Center, Burton, Mich.

Flint Processing Center, Swartz Creek, Mich.

Lansing Redistribution, Lansing, Mich.

Cincinnati Parts Distribution Westchester, Ohio

Denver Parts Distribution Aurora, Colo.

Hudson Parts Distribution Hudson, Wis.

Chicago Parts Distribution Bolingbrook, Ill

Reno Parts Distribution Center, Reno, Nev.

Rancho Cucamonga Parts, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Fort Worth Parts Distribution, Roanoke, Texas

Martinsburg Parts Distribution, Martinsburg, W. Va.

Jackson Parts Distribution, Brandon, Miss.

Charlotte Parts Distribution, Charlotte N.C.

Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution, Memphis, Tenn.

Philadelphia Parts Distribution, Lang Horne, Pa.

Stellantis Distribution Centers

Marysville, Marysville, Mich.

Center Line Packing, Center Line, Mich.

Center Line Warehouse, Center Line, Mich.

Sherwood, Warren, Mich.

Warren Parts, Warren, Warren, Mich.

Quality Engineering Center, Auburn Hills, Mich.

Romulus, Romulus, Mich.

Cleveland, Streetsboro, Ohio

Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wis.

Minneapolis, Plymouth, Minn.

Denver, Commerce City, Colo.

Chicago, Naperville, Ill.

Los Angeles, Ontario, Calif.

Portland, Beaverton, Ore.

Atlanta, Morrow, Ga.

Winchester, Winchester, Va.

Orlando, Orlando, Fla.

Dallas, Carrollton, Texas

New York, Tappan, N.Y.

Boston, Mansfield, Mass.

Strikes come after UAW demands not met before contracts expired

This comes a week after UAW workers went on strike after demands were not met before contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Until this point, the strikes were limited to roughly 13,000 workers and targeted one plant owned by each Detroit automaker. The targeted plants include the following:

General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri (UAW Local 2250, Region 4)

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex (Local 12, Region 2B)

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (Local 900, Region 1A)

Among the demands from UAW workers are a 36% pay increase, pension benefits for all employees, a four-day, 32-hour work week and more paid vacation time.

In addition, the UAW wants to see the two-tier wage structure eliminated.

For the latest UAW news, visit here.