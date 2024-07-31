U.S. Marine sergeant, 26, killed in training exercise at San Bernardino County base

A 26-year-old U.S. Marine sergeant died after a vehicle rollover crash this week at a Marine Corps base in San Bernardino County, authorities said.

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Jerry L. Betzold suffered severe wounds in the crash involving a high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicle — or Humvee — at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms. The site is just 20 miles east of Joshua Tree and is the largest Marine Corps training base in the world.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Jerry L. Betzold The U.S. Marine Corps Combat Center at Twentynine Palms

He was transported to Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital, a medical facility at the base, before being taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. He died from his injuries Sunday.

Betzold, a highly-decorated sergeant from Avon, Indiana, joined the Marine Corps as an infantryman eight years earlier, before he was even 20 years old. Earlier this year, he was promoted to sergeant on March 1.

"Staff Sergeant Jerry Betzold represents all that is good and pure in our nation and Corps," Col. David Hart, director of the Marines Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, said in a statement from the military base.

"He tragically lost his life while working to ensure our combat formations remain ready when the nation needs them," Hart said. "His loss is deeply felt across our Marine Corps family. Our hearts and full support will remain with his family and friends as we all navigate this extremely difficult time."

During his service, Betzold earned the Armed Forces Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation and National Defense Service Medal, according to the base where he was stationed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.