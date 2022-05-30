Watch CBS News
U.S. Coast Guard calls off search for missing swimmer

The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 48-year-old man who went missing after going into the ocean in Corona Del Mar.

The man went for a swim and unfortunately never returned. He was last seen wearing blue biker shorts. 

The Coast Guard said that it searched for the man for 27 hours. 

The identity of the swimmer has not been released. 

