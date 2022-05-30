U.S. Coast Guard calls off search for missing swimmer

U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing swimmer off Corona del Mar

U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing swimmer off Corona del Mar

U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing swimmer off Corona del Mar

The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 48-year-old man who went missing after going into the ocean in Corona Del Mar.

#Update Coast Guard suspends search for missing 48-year-old swimmer near Corona Del Mar. CG assets searched for 27 hours, conducting 12 search patterns spanning 152 square miles. pic.twitter.com/wbNolL22CR — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) May 30, 2022

The man went for a swim and unfortunately never returned. He was last seen wearing blue biker shorts.

The Coast Guard said that it searched for the man for 27 hours.

The identity of the swimmer has not been released.