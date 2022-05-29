U.S. Coast Guard searching for swimmer off coast of Corona Del Mar

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer in the ocean off the coast of Corona Del Mar who did not return after going out to swim.

The swimmer is believed to be 48-years-old, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard searching for overdue 48-year-old swimmer last seen wearing blue biker shorts near Corona Del Mar. CG crews searching include Sta. LA/LB boat crew, Forward Operating Base Point Mugu helicopter crew and USCGC Blacktip. Anyone with info should call (310) 521-3801 pic.twitter.com/GremYMu82f — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) May 29, 2022

The missing man was last seen wearing blue biker shorts.

In addition to a crew from Long Beach, a U.S. Coast Guard ship and a helicopter from Point Mugu are both assisting in the search for the missing swimmer.