U.S. Coast Guard searching for swimmer off coast of Corona Del Mar
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer in the ocean off the coast of Corona Del Mar who did not return after going out to swim.
The swimmer is believed to be 48-years-old, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The missing man was last seen wearing blue biker shorts.
In addition to a crew from Long Beach, a U.S. Coast Guard ship and a helicopter from Point Mugu are both assisting in the search for the missing swimmer.
