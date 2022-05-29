Watch CBS News
U.S. Coast Guard searching for swimmer off coast of Corona Del Mar

By CBSLA Staff

CBS/City News Service

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer in the ocean off the coast of Corona Del Mar who did not return after going out to swim. 

The swimmer is believed to be 48-years-old, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The missing man was last seen wearing blue biker shorts.

In addition to a crew from Long Beach, a U.S. Coast Guard ship and a helicopter from Point Mugu are both assisting in the search for the missing swimmer. 

First published on May 28, 2022 / 8:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

