Two seriously injured, one extricated in Pasadena Crash

A crash in Pasadena left two people seriously injured, one of whom needed to be extricated from their van.

According to Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian, the crash happened at about 12:10 p.m. at Mentor Avenue and Colorado Boulevard near the city's Playhouse District.

Derderian added that firefighters needed to use hydraulic tools to free the driver of a van.

Paramedics took the two patients to the hospital. Their conditions nor descriptions were immediately available.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.