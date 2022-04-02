Watch CBS News

Two seriously injured, one extricated in Pasadena Crash

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS/CNS

Weekend Weather Forecast 03:39

A crash in Pasadena left two people seriously injured, one of whom needed to be extricated from their van. 

According to Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian, the crash happened at about 12:10 p.m. at Mentor Avenue and Colorado Boulevard near the city's Playhouse District. 

Derderian added that firefighters needed to use hydraulic tools to free the driver of a van.

Paramedics took the two patients to the hospital. Their conditions nor descriptions were immediately available.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

First published on April 2, 2022 / 4:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.