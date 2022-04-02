Two seriously injured, one extricated in Pasadena Crash
A crash in Pasadena left two people seriously injured, one of whom needed to be extricated from their van.
According to Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian, the crash happened at about 12:10 p.m. at Mentor Avenue and Colorado Boulevard near the city's Playhouse District.
Derderian added that firefighters needed to use hydraulic tools to free the driver of a van.
Paramedics took the two patients to the hospital. Their conditions nor descriptions were immediately available.
The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
