Two people under arrest for allegedly vandalizing middle school in Downey

A middle school in Downey is looking more than $100,000 worth of repairs after vandals trashed part of the school.

Police said two suspects damaged basketball hoops, soccer goal posts, bleachers, benches and other sporting equipment at Sussman Middle School Monday night.

The two suspects are also accused of stealing a small tractor.

One of the vandals was caught while trying to run away. The other was arrested on Tuesday.

Photograph of part of the damage caused by two vandals at a Downey middle school. School officials estimate the damage done to be more than $100,000. Downey PD