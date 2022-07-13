Two people under arrest for allegedly vandalizing middle school in Downey
A middle school in Downey is looking more than $100,000 worth of repairs after vandals trashed part of the school.
Police said two suspects damaged basketball hoops, soccer goal posts, bleachers, benches and other sporting equipment at Sussman Middle School Monday night.
The two suspects are also accused of stealing a small tractor.
One of the vandals was caught while trying to run away. The other was arrested on Tuesday.
