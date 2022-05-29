Watch CBS News
Local News

Two men wounded after shooting each other at NoHo swap meet

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Two men in their 20s were wounded today when they engaged in a shootout at a North Hollywood swap meet.

The shooting was reported at 3:17 p.m. in the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The two men first argued, then each pulled out a gun and shot at the other, she said.

One wounded man was taken to a hospital by paramedics and the other was taken in a private vehicle, she said. Both had stable vital signs.

The shooting is believed gang-related, she said. No one else at the swap meet was wounded.  

First published on May 28, 2022 / 7:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.