Two men stabbed in Hollywood, suspect on the loose

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Two men were stabbed in Hollywood on Halloween evening and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The stabbing was reported at 10:05 p.m. Monday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue where they found the victims, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said. 

The suspect, described as a 25-30-year-old man, ran from the scene, Lopez said. He is currently at large. 

No motive for the stabbings has been released. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 5:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

