Two men stabbed in Hollywood, suspect on the loose

Two men were stabbed in Hollywood on Halloween evening and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The stabbing was reported at 10:05 p.m. Monday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue where they found the victims, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

The suspect, described as a 25-30-year-old man, ran from the scene, Lopez said. He is currently at large.

No motive for the stabbings has been released.