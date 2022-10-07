Two men found with stab wounds in Pomona
Two men were stabbed early Friday morning in Pomona and were eventually taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
It's unclear what took place before that led up to the stabbing.
Pomona Police Department officers responded to the 487 block of East Kingsley Avenue after receiving a stabbing call just after 1 a.m.
There is no information on the suspect responsible for this stabbing at this moment.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.