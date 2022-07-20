Two injured following crash that caused cement truck to overturn in Bel Air

Two people were injured following a two-car crash involving a cement truck in Bel Air Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 8:40 a.m. on W. Sunset Boulevard.

Circumstances surrounding what caused the collision were not immediately known, though the cement-mixer truck ended up on its side, while the other vehicle appeared to have sustained heavy damage.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews quickly worked to extricate two people who were trapped inside one of the vehicles before they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

There was no immediate information available on their status.