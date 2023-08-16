Two hikers and a dog rescued from steep hillside in Griffith Park

Firefighters rescued two people and a small dog that got lost while hiking near the Bronson Caves in Griffith Park.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they first learned about this missing group of hikers shortly before 7:50 p.m.

With no sunlight to aid in their search, rescue crews used spotlights on their helicopters to locate the pair and their dog. Luckily, firefighters spotted the group amid "very steep terrain" near the Bronson Caves, which are about a mile away from the Hollywood Sign.

All three were hoisted up into an LAFD helicopter hovering above them. The two hikers initially said they did not sustain injuries, but eventually told rescue crews they sustained minor injuries. Firefighters flew them to a nearby hospital for examination at about 8:15 p.m.

Their dog did not get hurt during the ordeal, according to LAFD.