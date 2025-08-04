Two dead in Santa Ana after wrong-way driver slams into oncoming traffic

Speeding, wrong-way driver dies after colliding with another motorist in Santa Ana

Two people were killed when a high-speed, wrong-way driver slammed into oncoming traffic in Santa Ana on Monday afternoon, causing a five-car crash that left several others hospitalized.

It happened at around 6:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. Main Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The aftermath of a high-speed, wrong-way crash in Santa Ana on Aug. 4, 2025. KCAL News

Investigators believe that one of the drivers, behind the wheel of a gray sedan, was driving on the wrong side of the road at an extremely high rate of speed when they collided head-on with another vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Main.

One of the two cars spun out and then crashed into three other vehicles.

Both of the drivers, one male and one female, in the two cars involved in the initial collision died at the scene, police said. They have not yet been identified.

Three other people were injured in the collision, each of which was taken to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, according to police.

Another of the vehicles involved in the deadly wrong-way crash in Santa Ana on Aug. 4, 2025. KCAL News

Initially, investigators believed that the grey sedan may have been street racing, but they have since determined that was not the case. They are working to determine if drunk or impaired driving was a factor.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the crash at around 10 p.m., where dozens of officers could still be seen scouring the area. There was a large amount of debris strewn across the road, which was still closed.