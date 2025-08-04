Watch CBS News
Local News

Two dead in Santa Ana after wrong-way driver slams into oncoming traffic

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Speeding, wrong-way driver dies after colliding with another motorist in Santa Ana
Speeding, wrong-way driver dies after colliding with another motorist in Santa Ana 02:00

Two people were killed when a high-speed, wrong-way driver slammed into oncoming traffic in Santa Ana on Monday afternoon, causing a five-car crash that left several others hospitalized. 

It happened at around 6:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. Main Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. 

screenshot-2025-08-04-221144.png
The aftermath of a high-speed, wrong-way crash in Santa Ana on Aug. 4, 2025. KCAL News

Investigators believe that one of the drivers, behind the wheel of a gray sedan, was driving on the wrong side of the road at an extremely high rate of speed when they collided head-on with another vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Main. 

One of the two cars spun out and then crashed into three other vehicles. 

Both of the drivers, one male and one female, in the two cars involved in the initial collision died at the scene, police said. They have not yet been identified. 

Three other people were injured in the collision, each of which was taken to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, according to police. 

screenshot-2025-08-04-230344.png
Another of the vehicles involved in the deadly wrong-way crash in Santa Ana on Aug. 4, 2025. KCAL News

Initially, investigators believed that the grey sedan may have been street racing, but they have since determined that was not the case. They are working to determine if drunk or impaired driving was a factor. 

SkyCal flew over the scene of the crash at around 10 p.m., where dozens of officers could still be seen scouring the area. There was a large amount of debris strewn across the road, which was still closed. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue