Two dead following four-car crash as pair of suspects fled from police

Two people were killed in an early morning crash as a pair of suspects attempted to flee from police in Playa del Rey on Friday.

The crash happened just before 4:15 a.m. on W. Manchester Avenue, after Los Angeles police attempted to make a traffic stop on an undisclosed vehicle. The car immediately fled from the area, eventually crashing into at least three other cars near the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway near the Green Meadows neighborhood.

"This was never a pursuit," said LAPD officers.

Two people were killed during the crash and pronounced dead the the scene. Another person suffered minor injuries but did not require a trip to the hospital.

Following the crash, LAPD officers took one of the two suspects, both of whom exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, into custody. They said that one suspect remains outstanding.

