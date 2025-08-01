2 charged with murder for explosion, fire that left 5 dead at Los Angeles County cannabis laboratories

Two people were charged with murder in connection with a fiery explosion in Irwindale and a deadly fire in South El Monte that left five people dead at illegal cannabis laboratories in recent years, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced on Friday.

On Oct. 9, 2023, four people died when a warehouse in the 1400 block of Arrow Highway in Irwindale exploded, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors say that all four of the victims were employees at the warehouse, which was being used for honey oil extraction.

Nearly a year after, on Nov. 18, 2024, another person died at a laboratory in South El Monte, which was also being used as an illegal cannabis operation, prosecutors said.

On Friday, Ted Chien, 54, was charged with five counts of murder in connection with the explosion and fire, which killed Yi Luo, 47, of Baldwin Park, Xin Chen, 59, of Rosemead, Guangqi Fu, 35, of Chino and Quizhuo Liang, 35, of Monterey Park and Bordin "Tony" Sikarin, 57, of Buena Park.

Those murder charges against Chien also include the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, prosecutors said during a news conference on Friday. They are expected to decide at a later time whether to seek the death penalty against Chien, who also faces two counts of felony arson causing great bodily injury, three felony counts of maintaining a place for selling or using a controlled substance and eight felony counts of manufacturing a controlled substance.

Chien's parter, 55-year-old Rosemead man Han Quan Jiao, was also charged with one count of murder in connection with the deadly fire in South El Monte. Additionally, he faces one count of arson causing great bodily injury, three counts of maintaining a place for selling or using a controlled substance and eight counts of manufacturing a controlled substance. If convicted as charged, Jiao faces life in prison, the DA's office said.

Both Chien and Jiao are scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 11 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. Both are accused of continuing the illicit operation, illegal extracting and distributing concentrated cannabis, despite the deaths of their employees, prosecutors said.

Four other people were charged on Friday, all of whom also allegedly worked for Chien and Jiao.

Xiaolong Deng, 36, Chengyan Xu, 61, Christopher Reyes, 30, and Frank Herrera, 35, each face one count of conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance.

Xu was also charged with two counts of manufacturing and compounding or producing a controlled substances, while the other three were charged with one count of the same offense, the DA's office noted.

Deng, Xu and Reyes are expected back in court on Sept. 24 after previously entering not guilty pleas. At that time, a judge will determine if there is substantial evidence to allow the case against them proceed to trail. Herrera is due in court on Monday for arraignment.

Xu faces a maximum sentence of eight years and eight months in prison, while Deng, Reyes and Herrera each face up to seven years if convicted as charged, prosecutors said.

More than 150 law enforcement agents served search warrants at nine different Los Angeles County locations earlier this week in connection with the investigation, which they dubbed "Operation Sugar Diamond," according to the DA's office.

"This case shows the deadly and disastrous results when illegal cannabis operations recklessly put greed over the safety of their employees and neighbors," said a statement from LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "Cannabis may be legal in California, but this kind of high-risk, illegal activity is not. These drug-trafficking organizations have no place in our communities and my office will continue to work with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels to hold those accountable who engage in this illicit trade."