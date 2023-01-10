Two cars fall down sinkhole in Chatsworth; passengers rescued

All of the Southland under Flood Watch advisory as storm hits SoCal

All of the Southland under Flood Watch advisory as storm hits SoCal

All of the Southland under Flood Watch advisory as storm hits SoCal

A pair of cars fell down a sinkhole that opened up in Chatsworth Monday evening, as a result of the heavy rain soaking the Southland.

The sinkhole, which authorities estimate to be around 15 feet deep, opened up on Iverson Road and Zaltana Street at around 7:20 pm.

"The road is completely compromised and un-passable to traffic nor is it able to support emergency vehicles," firefighters said. "The large sinkhole is fully cutting across the southbound lane of Iverson Road. The entire road is compromised."

One of the cars landed on top of the other, trapping the passengers in the car below.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were working to rescue the two occupants, dropping ladders down the hole to allow the passengers to self-extricate from their vehicle. To ensure their rescue, firefighters, secured the vehicles to limit shifting as the road continued to deteriorate around them.

Both were freed and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on minor injuries.

In all, four people were inside of the cars that had fallen into the hole, but two had self-extricated prior to the time firefighters arrived.