Two arrested for shooting death of man in Chino

Two people have been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Chino in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the 12300 block of Lorraine Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. after learning of the shooting, according to a statement from the Chino Police Department.

They arrived to find a man, since identified as 41-year-old Perris resident Christopher Delucio, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"During the course of the investigation, Detectives learned the shooting took place in the 4300 block of Corporate Center Drive," said the CPD statement.

Officers arrested two suspect that they believe are connected to the deadly shooting in San Marcos. They were identified as Ontario residents Richard Dellorfano, 47, and Concepcion Murietta, 37.

"Dellorfano and Murrietta were acquaintances with Delucio and they were involved in a verbal argument," investigators said.

Both were booked for murder.

As the investigation continues, detectives ask anyone with further details to contact them at (909) 334-3144 or (909) 334-3205.