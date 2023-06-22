Two arrested for ransacking a Leimert Park McDonald's

Police have arrested a 19-year-old and a juvenile for looting a Leimert Park McDonald's on June 19.

The turmoil began in the 4300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard Monday evening, blocks away from Leimert Park's Juneteenth Festival where a reported shooting caused the event to end early. Police later determined the shooting was unsubstantiated.

"We are deeply concerned by this recent incident. The safety of employees and customers is my top priority, and we're focused on supporting our restaurant team as we continue to assist local law enforcement in their investigation," McDonald's Owner-Operator Tony Lardas.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a large mob began yelling and threatening employees inside the fast-food restaurant before escalating to violence.

Investigators said men in the group began to throw objects at employees and ransacking the McDonald's. Three men jumped over the counter and stole two cash registers.

Officers were able to apprehend one suspect, Kenneth Fowler, 19, as he was running from the restaurant and used social media to confirm his part in the violent pillaging. He was arrested for receiving stolen property.

A juvenile was also arrested and booked for robbery before he was released to a guardian.

Police are still investigating the situation and asked anyone with information to call (213) 485-2561.