Human remains found in remote San Bernardino County desert

An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in a remote San Bernardino County desert.

Deputies were called to the area near Adobe Road and Baseline Road in Twentynine Palms at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"The reporting party was hiking in the area when he discovered what appeared to be an adult human skull," the release said.

Morongo Station deputies arrived at the scene and notified SBSD's Homicide Detail, which assumed the investigation. Detectives searched the area and recovered the skull, which they said "appeared to have been exposed for an extended period of time."

Deputies did not say if other remains were also found during their search.

"The remains will undergo forensic examination, while additional information is pending DNA results for the identification of the remains," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact SBSD's Homicide Detail detectives at 909-890-4904.