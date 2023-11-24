Tustin starts voluntary home clean-ups after destructive hangar fire

Tustin began its voluntary home clean-ups to remove debris from the destructive hangar fire that may contain asbestos.

The program began on Wednesday, but residents can still report debris that landed in their yards through the Hangar incident portal or help desk operators.

Clean-up efforts will be limited to exterior yards and contractors should not enter or ask to enter someone's home. The private contractors will be accompanied by a City of Tustin employee. They will not enter anyone's backyard unless they have consent from the homeowner or from another qualifying adult.

If crews discover debris believed to be related to the hangar, they will remove it before taking photos and documenting the piece.

The contractor will leave instructions on scheduling an appointment on the homeowner's door if no one is home.

Tustin said this is completely voluntary and residents do not need to allow anyone onto their property. If a homeowner denies the service, the contractor will ask for the resident's signature on a waiver.

The destructive fire ripped through the World War 2 hangar on Nov. 7 and eventually caused its demolition earlier this week.

The debris from the historic military base forced city officials to close schools and declare a local emergency because of the presence of asbestos initially detected in the air and in the charred remains.

After setting up monitors around the hangar in the week following the fire, the South Coast Air Quality Management District determined there was no longer a trace of respirable asbestos emitting from the structure.