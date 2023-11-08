Asbestos from massive hangar fire at Tustin Air Base closes schools

Tustin Unified School District closed all campuses on Thursday after air quality experts detected asbestos at the historic hangar that burned down yesterday.

These closures will affect preschools and daycares.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District collected the samples from the public land surrounding the hangar. Crews found that the Tustin Legacy area tested greater than 1% positive for asbestos, according to the district.

Crews collected samples from around the historic air base and surrounding neighborhood to determine if airborne toxins, like benzene, were also present. Additionally, they also established mobile monitoring to detect lead and arsenic.

Tustin has also closed the nine following parks:

The Annex at Tustin Legacy, 15445 Lansdowne Road

Tustin Legacy Park, Red Hill Avenue/Barranca Parkway

Veterans Sport Park, 1645 Valencia Avenue

Tustin Sports Park, 12850 Robinson Drive

Victory Park, 3300 Park Avenue

Centennial Park, 14722 Devonshire Avenue

Frontier Park, 1400 Mitchell Avenue

Ron Foell Park, 60 Windrow Road

Pine Tree Park, 1402 Bryan Avenue



Authorities said that more parks may close in the future. The city also canceled its Veterans' Day Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Authorities issued a Smoke Advisory to warn residents about the potential health risks from the smoke and ash looming in the area.

"Everyone should be aware of the recommended precautions to reduce the health effects of smoke and ash from building fires," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Orange County's Director of Public Health Services. "Extra measures may be needed for those with pre-existing medical conditions like heart or lung disease, those with disabilities, older adults, children, and those who may be working outdoors."

In addition to limiting their time outside, health officials advised residents to keep their windows closed and avoid contact with the ash from the fire. People with heart or lung disease, including asthma, older adults, children and pregnant women should be extra cautious around the debris.

Public Health also urged residents to avoid using wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves, or even lighting candles or incense inside homes.

If residents must go outside, the OC Health Care Agency recommends they wear an N95 mask or P100 respirator.