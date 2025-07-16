Retired Tustin detective creates app for family safety with fingerprinting and 3D face scans

A retired Tustin Police Department detective has used his background as inspiration to create a new app meant to keep families and their children safe.

Chuck Still, My Family ID founder, says the app stores everything law enforcement would need in locating a missing child or at-risk senior.

"I still remember my first day when I got promoted to investigations. I had 66 open cases, and half of them were missing, runaway kids," Still said. He explained that if parents had their missing child's fingerprints, the quality of the print was usually poor.

"We would fingerprint on these little ink cards, and they were just smears. We give it to the parents, and they take it home and put it in a drawer," Stills said. He knew there had to be a better way.

He decided to create an app and called it My Family ID. Parents of children or children of at-risk adults, like those with dementia or Alzheimer's, can easily and securely store digital fingerprints and a 3D scan of their faces through the app.

The face scans and fingerprints can be used by law enforcement on demand should the need arise. "It's on your phone, wherever you go. You were just on vacation, and it's with you," Stills said.

"You don't have to be with the police officer. You can send it to security, border patrol, or the sheriff's department."

My Family ID is available on Android and iPhones, and there is just a one-time $4.99 fee for the app.