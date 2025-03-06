Whittier teen invited to Trump's joint address reacts to West Point acceptance

It was a moment at the U.S. Capitol that 17-year-old Jason Hartley will never forget.

"I'm pleased to inform you that your application has been accepted," President Trump said during his joint address to Congress on Tuesday. "You will soon be joining the Corps of Cadets."

Hartley and his mother were sitting in the House gallery as cameras caught his utter shock when they learned he'd been accepted to West Point.

"If you could read lips, you can hear me saying, 'Bro there's no way," Hartley said. "I turned to her and gave her a hug."

Hartley and his mom were stunned and overjoyed after hearing the news that his dream of attending one of the nation's most prestigious military institutions had become a reality.

"It was still crazy that the President actually said my name, let alone admit me into West Point," Hartley said. "I didn't get to meet him, but still, the acknowledgement from him was a really crazy experience."

His mother said she was trying to hold back tears of joy.

"Throughout the whole time he was talking about him, I was just trying to not cry and hold it together and I was taking it all in," she said.

Hartley said the whirlwind of events started when the White House invited him to the President's address.

"He said that he told the President about my story," Hartley recalled. "He was very touched. He wanted to invite me to the join session of Congress and here we are."

Hartley's story is one of determination and inspiration. The Whittier native is now a senior at St. Paul High School in Santa Fe Springs, where he excels in the classroom with a 4.46 GPA and on the field as a six-letter varsity athlete. He always knew he wanted to continue his family's tradition of service. His great-grandfather, grandfather and father were all in the military. Hartley's father was an Army veteran who later served as a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy. When he passed away in 2018, Hartley became even more determined to join the Army.

"He led by example," Hartley said. "I wanted to be like him. He loved this country very much. He was always committed to his country, whether it was the national level in the Army or at the county level as a deputy."

Hartley didn't want to enlist out of high school and determined that a military academy like West Point would also give him the opportunity to attend a good college.

"It's hard not to get emotional," his mother said. "Other than proud, just honored to be his mom."

Hartley will finish his senior year and report to West Point for basic training on June 30. He said his dad is never far from his thoughts or heart.

"I knew that I wanted to make him proud, and I know that he is proud," Hartley said. "I know he's watching still."