Trump supporters wave American flags over I-210 Freeway in Upland

Some of former President Donald Trump's supporters waved flags over the I-210 Freeway in Upland to advocate for the first former president to be arrested and criminally charged.

"He has more support now than he ever had," said Inland Empire resident Lynn, who only wanted to be identified by her first name.

Lynn and other supporters received honks from passing drivers on the historic day when a former president of the United States was charged with 34 counts. Trump pleaded not guilty.

"We love freedom and we think Trump has brought a voice to the average citizen," said resident Robert Fekay.

Fekay also called the 34 charges levied against as "petty."

"To go after him for this, seems a little petty," said Fekay.

The supporters also seemed to agree with Trump's remarks about the "radical left" interfering with the election.

"He's right," said Catherine, an Inland Empire resident that only provided her first name. "He's right but now what's next? What are they going to weaponize next?"

Despite the many supporting Trump, there were also others who shared a different view.

"Well of course he plead not guilty," said Jane, an Inland Empire resident that only used her first name. "He's guilty. He's been guilty of years. Using his wealthy privilege to get away with things."

Others did not approve of the former president's behavior or business believing that these charges were long overdue.

"It's long overdue, he had what's coming to him," said resident Natalie Osling. "He's said a lot, done a lot and you know, sometimes the chickens come home to roost. There's so many other things in our world we can be focused on instead of undermining what our government democracy is about."