Trout, Lowe and Neto homer in Angels 6-2 win over Astros

Mike Trout, Josh Lowe and Zach Neto hit home runs and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Friday night.

In his second game with the Angels, Lowe broke a 1-1 tie in the second when he sent a first pitch fastball from Mike Burrows into the Crawford Boxes for a three-run homer. Lowe was acquired by the Angels in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays on Jan. 16.

Trout's fifth inning solo home run was part of a three-hit game, and it marks the first time in his 16-year major league career that he's gone deep in his first two games of a season.

Neto added a solo shot leading off the ninth inning for his second extra base hit of the night.

The long balls were in support of an Angels staff led by Yusei Kikuchi, who allowed two runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. The bullpen quartet of Chase Silseth, Ryan Zeferjahn (1-0), Sam Bachman and Jordan Romano combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Burrows (0-1), who was making his Astros debut after he was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Dec. 19, surrendered five runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

Yordan Alvarez hit a home run for the Astros, while Carlos Correa went 2 for 3 with a walk.

Jeremy Peña, who missed Thursday's season opener, had two hits, a stolen base and scored a run.

The Astros have started 0-2 for the second time in three seasons under manager Joe Espada.

Up next

Astros RHP Cristian Javier faces Angels LHP Reid Detmers when the series continues Saturday.