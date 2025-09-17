Tropical Storm Mario bringing humidity, showers to much of Southern California

Remnants of Tropical Storm Mario are expected to bring humidity and showers to much of Southern California.

A KCAL News Next Weather Alert is in effect until Friday for all Southern California communities ahead of the possible rain and thunderstorms. The alert is meant to prepare residents for a weather event that may impact their daily routines.

The National Weather Service warns that the most hazardous impacts will be on Wednesday into early Thursday with lightning and localized strong winds. As moisture continues to move on Thursday, the threat will shift to flooding and potential debris flows around recent burn scar areas.

Conditions will be muggy through Friday with humidity levels between 65 and 70 degrees in most areas. KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee said the weather will feel more like summer in Florida.

Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties have a 60 to 70% chance of rain on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weather officials predict there will be a moderate chance for isolated pockets of more than 1.0 inches of rain. The NWS urges residents to be cautious of lightning, flooded roads and rapidly increasing winds.