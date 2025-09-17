Watch CBS News
Local News

Tropical Storm Mario bringing humidity, showers to much of Southern California

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Amber Lee’s NEXT Weather forecast
Amber Lee’s NEXT Weather forecast 03:53

Remnants of Tropical Storm Mario are expected to bring humidity and showers to much of Southern California.

A KCAL News Next Weather Alert is in effect until Friday for all Southern California communities ahead of the possible rain and thunderstorms. The alert is meant to prepare residents for a weather event that may impact their daily routines.

The National Weather Service warns that the most hazardous impacts will be on Wednesday into early Thursday with lightning and localized strong winds. As moisture continues to move on Thursday, the threat will shift to flooding and potential debris flows around recent burn scar areas.

Conditions will be muggy through Friday with humidity levels between 65 and 70 degrees in most areas. KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee said the weather will feel more like summer in Florida.

Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties have a 60 to 70% chance of rain on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weather officials predict there will be a moderate chance for isolated pockets of more than 1.0 inches of rain. The NWS urges residents to be cautious of lightning, flooded roads and rapidly increasing winds. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue