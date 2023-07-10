Triple digit temperatures predicted in Riverside County over coming days

Extreme heat has been predicted for most of Riverside County, with triple digit temperatures expected to settle over the area through next weekend.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for all of Palm Springs and Coachella, going into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and lasting through 8 p.m. Sunday. A heat advisory was issued for areas of downtown Riverside, as well as Hemet and Temecula — all lasting for the same duration.

Monday's high temperatures were expected to reach 110 in Coachella and Palm Springs, 99 in Hemet, 95 in downtown Riverside and 85 in Temecula.

Come Tuesday, those highs are expected to jump anywhere between two and five degrees as the heat warnings come into effect.

As the week continues, temperatures will also continue to rise.

Most or Riverside County will be over 100 degrees on Thursday, with Temecula being the lone expectation at 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening," the NWS advised.

Saturday will likely be the hottest day of the week, with scorching temperatures of up to 119 degrees expected in Coachella and Palm Springs, 109 in Hemet, 102 in Riverside and 94 in Temecula.