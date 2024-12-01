Northeast storm adds to travel woes as 206,000 travelers prepare to pass through LAX

Northeast winter storm escalates travel troubles on busiest travel day of the year at LAX

Northeast winter storm escalates travel troubles on busiest travel day of the year at LAX

Northeast winter storm escalates travel troubles on busiest travel day of the year at LAX

Sunday is expected to be busiest travel day of the year. At LAX, travelers are facing bumper-to-bumper traffic. The airport was expecting 206,000 passengers to pass through its gates.

While it's a busy day for fliers, a major winter storm sweeping across the country is bringing brutal snow, with some areas of the Northeast expected to get up to 2-feet of snow. So far, 47 flights at LAX have been delayed, and that number could increase as the day goes on.

One passenger, Charles Robert Ellis, was keeping his spirits high despite his delayed flight to Washington D.C.

"Coming out was seamless. No problem at all. I have a 2-hour delay coming back today. That's just the nature of travel. Just be done with it," he said with a shrug. "Why get upset? Why? It doesn't matter. Your plane's not going to take off."

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) anticipates screening 3 million travelers Sunday alone. AAA projects that over 70 million people are expected to be on the road.

Experts say the worst time to be traveling for those hitting the road is between noon and 6 p.m.