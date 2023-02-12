Trapped driver rescued by firefighters in Burbank

Driver rescued from car after slamming into fence in Burbank

Firefighters rescued a driver who had become trapped inside of their vehicle after slamming into a fence in Burbank on Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a car had crashed into a fence on Hollywood Way and San Fernando Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the driver of the vehicle unconscious.

After the driver was taken out of the car, the they were taken to a nearby hospital where they are in unknown condition.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, though investigators were called to the scene.