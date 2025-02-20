Transportation secretary calls for review of federal spending into California's High-Speed Rail Project

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has ordered a review of the California High-Speed Rail Authority to determine if federal funding should continue.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Duffy said the project has been mismanaged and will continue to cost taxpayers billions of dollars with no definitive timeline for completion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF FEBRUARY 20, 2025 Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy held a press conference at Union Station to talk about California High-Speed Rail priorities on Thursday, February 20, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben

"If California wants to continue to invest, that's fine. We in the Trump administration are going to take a look at whether this project is worthy of continual investment," Duffy said.

The California High-Speed Rail was approved by California voters in 2008. The entire project would run from Los Angeles to San Francisco spanning nearly 500 miles. It was initially proposed to be completed by 2020 and cost $33 billion, Duffy's office said. He pointed out that with delays to construction and funding, it is now projected to be completed sometime between 2033 and 2035.

His review is calling for a deeper look at whether $4 billion in federal funding, which was promised by the Biden administration, should remain committed to the proposed project that would connect the Central Valley between Merced and Bakersfield.

Duffy said as the project currently stands, the 171-mile segment of the rail between Merced and Bakersfield would cost between $33 and $35 billion. The total for this segment would be more than the original total for the entire rail, he said.

"For too long, taxpayers have subsidized the massively over-budget and delayed California High-Speed Rail project," Duffy said. "President Trump is right that this project is in dire need of an investigation."

With $15.7 billion having been invested in the project already, $2.7 billion has been from the federal government, Duffy said. Even with the promised money from the previous administration, Duffy said, California would still be short about $6.5 billion for the project.

"The CHSRA Inspector General also found that even this limited project, with barely 2 million in annual projected ridership because it fails to connect California's larger cities, is unlikely to be completed by 2033," Duffy's office wrote in a statement.

The review will also investigate if the CHSRA has complied with agreements they've signed with the federal government regarding completion deadlines.