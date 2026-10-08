Train robbers lose police after high-speed chase in San Bernardino Mountains

Police are searching for a group of train robbers still on the run after a high-speed chase through the San Bernardino Mountains.

The California Highway Patrol said five thieves broke into a Union Pacific Railroad train in Redlands early on Thursday morning and led officers on a high-speed chase into Crestline before bailing out.

"It's definitely a dangerous situation," resident Billy Hernandez said. "I didn't expect that to happen."

Officers said the suspects may have been armed. Investigators believe that the suspects used the same getaway car in a heist three months ago, when BNSF train police were shot at.

Parents taking their kids to Crestline Elementary School said the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Twin Peaks station deemed that there is no known threat. School went on as scheduled.

"Luckily, they're always on lockdown throughout the school day, so feel pretty safe," parent Brittany Backner said.

Union Pacific said no employees were injured and that the cargo was recovered.

"Rail burglaries pose a safety threat to the public, our employees and local law enforcement officers," Union Pacific wrote in a statement.

People living near the area where the search continues Thursday night hope the suspects are caught.

"Isn't really safe for them or for us, for them to be up here, especially because a lot of animals," Hernandez said. "We got bears, raccoons, coyotes and mountain lions."