Burglar shoots at officer during train heist in rural San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is searching for the burglary crew that shot at an officer during a train heist in the Cajon Pass on Monday night.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 6:05 p.m. near Cajon Boulevard and Keenbrook Road in Devore. Deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to the area to help BNSF Railway Company officers who encountered people allegedly stealing from rail cars.

One of the suspects fired a handgun at a BNSF officer as they tried to stop the alleged burglary. The officer was unharmed.

The train continued to roll northbound before stopping in the Summit Valley area, where law enforcement established a perimeter and tried to locate the suspects.

Despite the help from aircraft, law enforcement could not locate the suspects after searching all of the rail cars investigators believed the burglars entered.

San Bernardino deputies said the Sheriff's Rural Crimes Task Force took over the investigation and asked anyone with tips to send them to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Rural Crimes Task Force at (909) 387-8400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text "REPORT" to We-Tip at (844) 909-3006. They can also visit the department's website here.