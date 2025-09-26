Crews respond to train derailment in Carson

A BSNF Railway train in Caron derailed off the tracks on Friday morning.

Crews from BSNF responded around 2:40 a.m. near Alameda and Carson Street to a train derailment involving eight rail cars.

A spokesperson from BSNF said train operations on the main corridor were not affected. The recovery effort of the derailed cars is underway and is expected to be completed around 3 p.m.

"BNSF crews are working diligently to ensure a safe and timely resolution," the spokesperson said.

No hazardous materials were involved in the derailment and BNSF said there is no threat to public safety. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.