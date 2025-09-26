Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews respond to train derailment in Carson

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A BSNF Railway train in Caron derailed off the tracks on Friday morning.

Crews from BSNF responded around 2:40 a.m. near Alameda and Carson Street to a train derailment involving eight rail cars.

A spokesperson from BSNF said train operations on the main corridor were not affected. The recovery effort of the derailed cars is underway and is expected to be completed around 3 p.m.

"BNSF crews are working diligently to ensure a safe and timely resolution," the spokesperson said.

No hazardous materials were involved in the derailment and BNSF said there is no threat to public safety. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue