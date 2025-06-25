Train crashes into semi truck in Moorpark, killing driver

A train collided with a tractor-trailer in Moorpark on Wednesday afternoon, killing the driver and injuring at least one other person.

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. on a private crossing that runs parallel to Los Angeles Avenue, according to a Metrolink spokesperson.

California Highway Patrol officers say that the driver of the semi truck was killed in the collision. They also advised drivers to be wary of emergency vehicles heading to the area via SR-118, which is just south of where the incident occurred.

Metrolink says that one of the 25 passengers on the board suffered a minor injury. It's unclear if they required hospitalization.

It's unclear why the truck was on the train tracks.