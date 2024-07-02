Watch CBS News
Traffic grinds to a halt after a horse is killed on the I-5 Freeway

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Traffic slowed down on the I-5 Freeway Tuesday night after a runaway horse died in one of the lanes. 

The California Highway Patrol said three horses started running across several lanes of the busy highway a little before 9:00 p.m., near the transition road on the westbound 210 Freeway close to the Newhall Pass. 

A car crashed into one of the horses in the middle lane. It eventually died in the No. 4 lane. The driver pulled over to the side of the freeway as some passersby tried to wrangle another horse. 

