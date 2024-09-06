Trader Joe's viral mini tote bags are returning to store shelves

Trader Joe's mini tote bags which made a big splash earlier this year are returning to stores later this month.

A representative confirmed to KCAL News Friday night that the wildly popular bags will be back in stock on Sept. 18.

"The totes are a limited product rather than an everyday product at this time," Trader Joe's spokesperson Nakia Rodhe said in a statement.

When the colorful bags were first launched in March, they became an instant hit. At just $2.99, shoppers scrambled to snag the canvas bags. After going viral, some stores put a limit on how many totes people could buy. The bags are currently available on eBay for hundreds of dollars.

The bags are smaller versions of Trader Joe's classic canvas bags and come in four colors: navy, yellow, red and forest green. According to Trader Joe's website, the bags are 13 inches long, 11 inches tall and six inches wide.

"The size is ideal for smaller shopping trips, to pick up those few items you forgot the first time around," the store's website states.

Trader Joe's released an insulated version of the mini totes for $3.99 in June. Those also went viral and sold out within minutes.