Trader Joe's places limit on egg purchases amid supply issues

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Following ongoing issues with the supply of eggs nationally, Trader Joe's has announced a limit on the number of eggs customers can buy.

Customers will be limited to one dozen per day in all Trader Joe's across the country, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Los Angeles. 

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: The Trader Joe's logo is displayed at a Trader Joe's store on September 16, 2024 in Glendale, California. Getty Images

"We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe's," the company wrote in a statement. 

This announcement comes as the country has seen record numbers of chicken deaths due to a bird flu outbreak. 

Egg shortages, restrictions and high prices have affected other supermarkets across the U.S. Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows more than 20 million egg-laying chickens in the country died last quarter because of bird flu. 

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

