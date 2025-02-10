Trader Joe's places limit on egg purchases amid supply issues

Following ongoing issues with the supply of eggs nationally, Trader Joe's has announced a limit on the number of eggs customers can buy.

Customers will be limited to one dozen per day in all Trader Joe's across the country, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Los Angeles.

"We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe's," the company wrote in a statement.

This announcement comes as the country has seen record numbers of chicken deaths due to a bird flu outbreak.

Egg shortages, restrictions and high prices have affected other supermarkets across the U.S. Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows more than 20 million egg-laying chickens in the country died last quarter because of bird flu.