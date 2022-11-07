Total lunar eclipse to be visible throughout Southland on Tuesday

Before polls open throughout the States on Tuesday, North Americans will be treated to the rare phenomenon of a total lunar eclipse late Tuesday evening, as the moon passes through Earth's shadow.

The eclipse is expected to last for nearly an hour, at which point the moon takes on a reddish hue that is often referred to as a "blood moon." For that hour, the surface of the moon will be completely obscured from direct sunlight due to its positioning, blocked by Earth's orbit.

According to NASA, the eclipse is expected to begin a little after midnight Monday evening on the West Coast, but won't be visible until a few hours later as the moon enters the penumbra, or the shadow cast by Earth.

There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and chances to see Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies: pic.twitter.com/hmYGKio4Mq — NASA (@NASA) November 2, 2022

NASA says that the alignment will last close to 90 minutes, ending at about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday Pacific time. There will be a partial Lunar eclipse for another hour afterward.

While the Griffith Observatory is closed on both Monday and Tuesday, they are hosting an online broadcast of the eclipse beginning at midnight. Once the broadcast ends at 6 a.m, a time-lapse video will be available on their YouTube channel.

This will be the last total lunar eclipse visible in the United States until March 2025.